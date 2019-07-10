Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Miles Capital Increased Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 169.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 19,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,192 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 11,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 12.04 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 190.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 29,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,633 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 15,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 18.14M shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 215,927 shares to 13,198 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,332 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alps Advisors Inc owns 702,146 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Green Square Cap Lc has 23,397 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 49,210 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 20,311 shares stake. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 1.04M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 7,481 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 7,200 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.21% or 690,483 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 47,949 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Natl Bank has 1.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 144,118 shares. 300,354 were reported by British Columbia Management Corporation. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,064 shares. Los Angeles And Equity holds 717,198 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 567,371 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc reported 432,885 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 66.07M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc stated it has 1.02M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt holds 220,067 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 92,278 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 3.47M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 160,920 shares. Charter holds 0.17% or 35,768 shares in its portfolio. 505,718 were accumulated by Agf Invests. Diversified Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alyeska Group Lp reported 115,000 shares stake. Moreover, Johnson Finance Grp Inc has 0.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Argent accumulated 216,774 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,949 shares.