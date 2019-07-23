Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $12.72 Million as Share Price Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $495,000; Stock Price Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 150.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 67,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,112 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30 million, up from 44,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 19.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 67,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $113.28. About 1.44 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32 million. On Friday, February 8 Gibbs David W sold $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 19,436 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 48,500 shares to 130,651 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 9,069 shares to 54,376 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.