Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.83 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Position in Vivint Solar (VSLR) Has Lifted by $4.15 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 298,164 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.53; 16/05/2018 – Vivint Solar to Offer LG Chem RESU Batteries to Solar Power Customers; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Vivint Smart Home One of America’s Best Employers for 2018; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 127.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 34,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,522 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 27,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 4.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 70,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon has 195,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,656 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 269 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Voya Investment Ltd Co accumulated 13,459 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 925,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 2.72 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 650,298 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 32,844 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 62,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 59,547 shares.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Vivint Solar Stock Is Cheap, But It Carries Real Risks – Investorplace.com” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Million U.S. Solar Installations Are Just the Start – Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Renewable Energy Stocks Could Have a Great Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares to 506,641 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).