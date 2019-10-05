Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position by $390,698; Argan (AGX) Stock Price Declined While Frigate Ventures LP Has Upped Stake

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 141,992 shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,392 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $637,000, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan Shouldn’t Have Much More Downside – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in October – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 243 shares. 333,300 were reported by Boussard Gavaudan Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 568,839 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advisors has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advsrs Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 122,581 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 30,000 shares. Smith Salley And invested 1.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Torray Limited Liability Co invested in 26,291 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cumberland Advisors Inc holds 0.29% or 10,150 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 27,633 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 219,228 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.06% stake. 545,332 were reported by Principal Fincl Gp Inc. 176,683 were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,376 shares to 31,355 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,030 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).