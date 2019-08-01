Rampart Investment Management Company Trimmed Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Has Increased Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 81,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 140,241 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 53,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 586,868 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, up from 533,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 1.97 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited holds 28,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regent Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Personal Finance Svcs invested in 0% or 208 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.98M shares. Yhb Invest Inc reported 56,421 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 7.04M shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets Corp has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Creative Planning reported 35,654 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 541,826 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 318,776 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.06% or 32,280 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 0.06% or 187,763 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% or 19,526 shares. Andra Ap owns 173,100 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nielsen (NLSN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 54,696 shares to 146,333 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,650 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc, Illinois-based fund reported 329,820 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 34,451 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Inc Limited Company invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Zeke Cap Lc reported 3,866 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arrow Finance Corp holds 0.02% or 745 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 188,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 19,543 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.71% or 50,737 shares. Central State Bank Trust invested in 0.01% or 426 shares. Paloma Partners Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,300 shares. 4,551 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 5,812 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 4,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings.