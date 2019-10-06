Rampart Investment Management Company Stake In Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Was Increased; Kames Capital Plc Position in Beijing Wuba Information Technology Co. LTD (WUBA) Has Decreased by $4.46 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Beijing Wuba Information Technology Co. Ltd. (WUBA) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 93,300 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Beijing Wuba Information Technology Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 675,421 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,392 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $637,000, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.15 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8,116 shares to 99,576 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 205,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Indemnity owns 16,134 shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 59,118 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd owns 13,100 shares. Cognios Capital Llc has 0.24% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 7,161 shares. Loews stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stifel Fin stated it has 325,274 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division invested in 0.17% or 14,076 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.28 million shares. Wesbanco National Bank stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Citigroup holds 0.04% or 510,097 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 8,479 shares. Cibc Asset holds 17,179 shares. 419,290 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,049 shares to 29,752 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 50,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,591 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).