Rampart Investment Management Company Stake in Intel (INTC) Raised by $3.89 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Brave Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 167.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 73,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 117,463 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 43,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares to 88,478 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,721 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel Beats Earnings Estimates, Confirms $1B Deal With Apple – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

