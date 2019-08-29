Rampart Investment Management Company Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Has Upped by $683,748; General Electric Co (GE) Stake Maintained by Bp Plc

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 499.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 8,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 10,520 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 1,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 551,898 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD

Bp Plc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 39.48 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has 4.32M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 25,684 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 436,711 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Texas-based Gfs Advsr Lc has invested 2.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tctc Holdings Lc holds 0.28% or 524,790 shares. Voya Investment Llc reported 0.1% stake. Prelude Ltd reported 77,019 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 128,420 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornerstone Capital stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.68% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 119,415 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Is Jumping on Tuesday – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 9,069 shares to 54,376 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,881 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

