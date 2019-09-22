Rampart Investment Management Company Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose; At&T (T) Holding Raised by First American Bank

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 276.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 43,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 59,611 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 15,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.43 million shares traded or 38.37% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Com accumulated 24,870 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 0.26% or 65,673 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trust Invest Advsrs reported 29,795 shares. Covington owns 182,899 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.15% or 6.92 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc accumulated 89,819 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc has 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 210,028 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kistler owns 0.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,117 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt reported 95,847 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore stated it has 612,574 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primecap (POAGX) by 20,895 shares to 545,879 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (Prn) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Baird (BSBIX).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,387 shares to 15,868 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,652 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

