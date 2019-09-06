Rampart Investment Management Company Position in Ball (BLL) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million; Chartist Increases Position in Home Depot (HD)

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.71. About 2.08M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25,430 shares to 33,508 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 19,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 2.03M shares. Victory Mngmt has 811,581 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 737,153 shares or 5.44% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Caprock Gp holds 10,410 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 7,829 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 47,698 shares. Indiana Trust And Mngmt Company reported 101,311 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 35,862 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.1% or 455,462 shares. Axa owns 146,002 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0.11% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ball disposes tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Argentina – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Ball to introduce new aluminum cups at CU football home opener – BizWest” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Ball selling Argentina aerosol packaging plants – BizWest” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Ball commits more than $1M to CU Boulder – BizWest” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $247.59 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank Tru has invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,029 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 23,823 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Cap Investors. Miller Howard Invs Ny reported 250,761 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 360,706 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson owns 65 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc invested in 0.09% or 1,072 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 1.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,821 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability Co. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Company invested in 54 shares. 103,475 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 33,683 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.7% or 22,669 shares. Moreover, Hs Mngmt Prtnrs Lc has 6.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fil Ltd reported 114 shares.