Rampart Investment Management Company Lowered Its Aes (AES) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake Maintained by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15 million, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 1.66 million shares traded or 6.73% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 5.40M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 148,950 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 17,971 shares in its portfolio. 4,549 are held by Garde Capital. Atria Invests Llc invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com owns 436,493 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 1.42M shares. Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.17% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). American Intl Grp accumulated 68,088 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation reported 441,497 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 16,799 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 11,569 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested in 678,997 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polarityte Inc by 139,093 shares to 535,967 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,790 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Judge rules against Expedia in United fare data dispute – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon to Open New Facility in Germany, Faces Worker Strike (revised) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why You Should Buy Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Expedia (EXPE) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pnc Services Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc stated it has 65,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 877 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 526,809 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 167,800 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 74,993 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 127,173 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 353,120 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 304 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 1.06M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.21 million shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “Dayton Power and Light Launches New Website – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.