Rampart Investment Management Company Lifted Its Realty Income (O) Holding by $322,587 as Valuation Declined; Gaming & Leisure (GLPI) Stock Value Rose While Barr E S & Co Has Decreased by $7.28 Million Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 145.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 3,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 1.35M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (GLPI) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 191,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 476,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39 million, down from 668,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 884,301 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares to 182,455 shares, valued at $33.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 23,191 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 44,117 shares. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Lc invested in 0.13% or 6,771 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 18,050 shares. Cornerstone owns 279 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 350,570 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Harris Assoc Lp owns 3.30M shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 277,588 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 697,678 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 52,964 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com owns 6,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Pcl accumulated 12,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Penn National Gaming Stays One Step Ahead of the Competition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 12,420 shares to 69,082 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,478 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 22,730 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 3.31% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Asset Mgmt One owns 821,837 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Eii Capital Mngmt holds 1.54% or 38,048 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 50,412 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 119,267 shares. Blue Fincl has 0.38% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Korea Invest, a Korea-based fund reported 43,932 shares. 3,899 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 410,261 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 25,372 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 107,209 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0% or 271 shares. Ancora Limited Liability holds 8,081 shares. 180 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru.