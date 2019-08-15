Rampart Investment Management Company Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Price Rose; Aecom (ACM) Holder Fil LTD Has Cut Its Position by $601,982 as Market Valuation Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 20,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 349,511 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 370,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 173,054 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 49,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 136,565 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 87,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.97 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. It is down 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares to 106,721 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

