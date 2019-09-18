Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Torchmark (TMK); Three Peaks Capital Management Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Has Boosted by $1.67 Million as Shares Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 8,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 28,080 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 19,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.79. About 222,465 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 401.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 4,673 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, up from 931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold TMK shares while 153 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 80.38 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 795 shares. Legacy Private Trust Co holds 0.03% or 3,310 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.09% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 6,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston has 0.17% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,397 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 45 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 691,433 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Choate Invest Advisors reported 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Scotia Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 7,162 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 3,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 3,928 are owned by Creative Planning. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 77,181 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,172 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,671 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Groesbeck Management Nj has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bokf Na holds 29,218 shares. Trustco State Bank N Y holds 2,967 shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested in 0.07% or 2,854 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 7,384 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winslow Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Financial Services reported 3,013 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,535 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 71,699 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 2,565 shares. Middleton & Ma reported 1.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.34% or 10,332 shares in its portfolio.