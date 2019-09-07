Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Danaher (DHR); As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Share Price Rose, Bokf Has Raised by $475,488 Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 12,437 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 6,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Bokf increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 29,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 163,438 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 133,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Danaher Announces Pricing Of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi: General Electric’s Recovery ‘Could Be More Significant’ Than Investors Realize – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Curbstone Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pacific Global Inv Mngmt owns 0.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,499 shares. 6,820 are held by Bessemer Ltd Liability Corporation. 3,419 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 255,620 shares. Pentwater Capital Management LP holds 2,500 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc accumulated 2,264 shares. Fincl holds 4,155 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Haverford Tru Comm owns 15,851 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.54% stake. Hills Natl Bank And Trust invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Akre Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.31% or 1.66M shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru, California-based fund reported 6,160 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,409 shares to 7,332 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,881 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 570,343 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 116,777 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 93,994 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has 12,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 78,500 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 14,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Amer Century Cos stated it has 161,859 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.09 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 732 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 165,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3.17 million shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited reported 333,040 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 155,815 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.