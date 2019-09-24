Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); As Radware LTD (RDWR) Valuation Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 60,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.16 million, up from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 71,175 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 42,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 36,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 9.60M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 698,009 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $104.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 300,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Survey: Cybersecurity is no Longer a Cost Factor for $1B Organizations; Rather It’s a Business Driver – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware’s New Keyless HTTPS Flood Attack Protection Allows Organizations to Identify Encrypted Attacks Without Decryption Keys – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Radware (RDWR): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Telxius enhances its Security service with Radware – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.