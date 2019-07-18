Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Position in Corning (GLW); As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Stake by $2.36 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1215.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 94,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 6.16 million shares traded or 28.70% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 1.10M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares to 207,954 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. 223,379 shares were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P, worth $7.54 million on Thursday, February 14.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $503,250 was made by Lara Gustavo on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P also sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

