Rampart Investment Management Company Increased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.57 Million; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Cut by $378,955 Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 59.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 37,340 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 99,592 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 62,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,945 shares as the company's stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 37,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 858,381 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT: 9.4% Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Sabra Has In Common With The 2 Senior Housing REITs That Cut Their Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT: Free Cash Flow Unlikely To Cover Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Health Care Pair Trade From Bank Of America: Sell Sabra Health, Hold Omega Health – Benzinga” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,408 shares to 23,992 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IHI) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 50,323 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 1,002 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co owns 155,032 shares. 230,460 are held by Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Com. Amer Grp has invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Phocas Fincl stated it has 0.68% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Geode Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2.52 million shares. Comerica Bank holds 362,466 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt stated it has 237,267 shares. 913,472 are owned by Invesco Limited. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 12,280 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.01% or 24,171 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 13,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 128,046 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares to 207,954 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.