Rampart Investment Management Company Increased Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Increased Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding by $11.35 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 226,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 963,766 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.82M, up from 736,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 344,263 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 62,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations

