Rampart Investment Management Company Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $456,470; Eqis Capital Management Cut Its Realpage (RP) Holding by $427,286 as Market Value Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 7,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 21,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 224,354 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 42,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 36,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 10.49 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,886 shares to 41,382 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,049 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust Company reported 194,985 shares. Iowa-based Hills Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stifel Financial invested in 398,529 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Asset holds 0.16% or 21,312 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.25M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 450 were accumulated by Sage Financial Grp Inc. Academy Cap Inc Tx holds 502,559 shares or 7.89% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 123,001 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership reported 4.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huber Mngmt Lc has 382,935 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Community Tru & Inv Co has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 113,728 shares stake. Cumberland Advisors has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 51.94 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,369 shares to 47,542 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 40,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc.