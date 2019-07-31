Rampart Investment Management Company Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; As Ternium Sa (TX) Share Price Declined, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 721,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 648,906 shares traded or 58.89% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,915 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 6,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $193.53. About 914,407 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares to 106,721 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,650 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,660 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc invested in 3,455 shares. Valley Advisers has 177 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.08% or 53,269 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 2,725 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.45% or 44,812 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0.28% or 186,990 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton owns 9,438 shares. Utah Retirement owns 121,507 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability has 6,350 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). American Century Cos Inc accumulated 0.01% or 35,279 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability holds 1.86% or 65,180 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 2.33% stake.