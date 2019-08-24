Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stake; As Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Shares Rose, Mak Capital One Upped by $3.48 Million Its Position

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.71M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 667.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 5,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $315.19. About 327,027 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited reported 14,850 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,381 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.04% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Asset holds 0.07% or 4,761 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 309 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 998,371 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Old Commercial Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1.43M shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability accumulated 724 shares. 49,791 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Aviva Public Llc reported 54,168 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 215,927 shares to 13,198 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,650 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

