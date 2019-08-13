Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Albemarle (ALB) Position by $361,784; Goodnow Investment Group Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Cut by $1.32 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 415.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, up from 1,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 1.50M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $14.78 during the last trading session, reaching $458.03. About 88,909 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares to 88,478 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

