Rampart Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Stock Value Rose; Northern Trust Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Stake

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 126,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 10.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781.01M, up from 10.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 81,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.11M shares traded or 20.11% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 157,551 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $110.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,545 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $234.50M for 24.36 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.