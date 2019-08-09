Rampart Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $3.90 Million as Stock Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Lifted by $20.63 Million Its Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 2077.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 22,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 1,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.32. About 550,877 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 109,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 261,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61 million, up from 152,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,332 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

