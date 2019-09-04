Rampart Investment Management Company Has Raised Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $1.10 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Gruss & Co Has Increased Stake by $509,600

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 163.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 4,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 383,869 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.4. About 3.74M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

