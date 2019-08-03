Rampart Investment Management Company Has Raised By $1.90 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Last Week

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 111.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc acquired 48,772 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 92,502 shares with $3.70M value, up from 43,730 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $193.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee

Among 5 analysts covering Precision Drill (TSE:PD), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Precision Drill had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by IBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. National Bank Canada maintained Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $3.25 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck stake by 31,793 shares to 506,641 valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 97,072 shares and now owns 40,881 shares. Ishares Tr (IYR) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity. $10.21 million worth of stock was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com stated it has 44,781 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 19.07M shares. Bailard has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mcdonald Invsts Ca accumulated 2.21 million shares. Bridgewater LP owns 147,791 shares. 58,574 are held by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. Tradewinds Cap Management reported 0.15% stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Logan Management stated it has 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.48% or 1.35 million shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Company reported 1.10 million shares. Putnam Fl Inv Com owns 570,250 shares. Boys Arnold & Co Inc has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,680 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 26 report.

The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 2.87 million shares traded or 146.77% up from the average. Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $608.13 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.