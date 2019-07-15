Rampart Investment Management Company Has Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $792,360 as Stock Price Rose; Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 240% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 2,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 1.22 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 436,883 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asa Gold And Precious Metals reported 7.7% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 88,066 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 144,420 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,490 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 62,043 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0.03% or 55,321 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 28,136 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1,146 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Art Limited Com owns 15,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 23,400 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 54.99 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 9,069 shares to 54,376 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,721 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).