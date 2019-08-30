Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Aes (AES) as Share Value Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Position in Cyrusone (CONE) by $583,284 as Valuation Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (CONE) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 11,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 58,569 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 69,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 520,964 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 3.95M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,562 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc owns 246,282 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hussman Strategic owns 50,000 shares. Daiwa holds 0% or 28,161 shares. Somerset Tru Company accumulated 275 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 678,421 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate holds 32,110 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc holds 65,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Bank Of The West holds 15,899 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 144,912 shares. Arrow Investment Lc holds 0.14% or 18,648 shares. Campbell & Communication Adviser Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,626 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.13% or 3.14M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 25,998 shares to 29,852 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 24,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3.59 million shares. Mcf Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fca Tx holds 0.11% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. 2.78M were accumulated by Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 4,206 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.8% or 33,300 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.05% or 387,223 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 77,736 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested in 4.06M shares. Hound Ptnrs Llc invested in 0.09% or 40,530 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 185 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 555 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 24,855 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,901 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS).