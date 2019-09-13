Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake in Cerner (CERN) by $5.83 Million; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Value Rose While Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $426,465

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 29,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 19,071 shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1985.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 79,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 83,919 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, up from 4,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 1.34 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 69,738 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 13,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 24,625 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 109 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,415 shares. Salem Counselors holds 1,275 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 123,232 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 5,637 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 11,565 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 1,114 shares. Citigroup has 1,782 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 17,877 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 403 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,190 shares to 304,002 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 10,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,467 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants holds 0.4% or 34,297 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,029 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 178,224 shares. Suntrust Banks has 9,375 shares. 3,524 were reported by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 34,000 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 11,382 shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 17,898 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 977,218 shares. Bluestein R H invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). United Serv Automobile Association holds 779,164 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 17,713 shares to 52,367 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 11,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,580 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).