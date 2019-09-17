Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) by $473,088 as Stock Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Holding by $592,227

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 67.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 1,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $229.64. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 380.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 9,334 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $602,000, up from 1,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 645,543 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 1.02M shares. Buckhead Capital Management Limited holds 2.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 33,700 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 1.57% or 118,999 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca owns 1,488 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 26,403 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 1.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,876 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 1,621 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 12.25M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Wisconsin Mngmt holds 5,282 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,263 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,909 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated reported 673,750 shares stake. Milestone Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 2,671 shares. 2,840 were accumulated by Nadler Grp. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 73,984 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.78 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 96,684 shares to 165,898 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,949 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,049 shares to 29,752 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,428 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,994 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Todd Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.85% or 481,832 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 30,819 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,870 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications has 22,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd holds 0.3% or 1,430 shares. Franklin stated it has 47,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 15,511 shares. Allstate reported 45,966 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 51,290 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 66,525 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Grimes owns 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 7,806 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).