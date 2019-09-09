Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Aes (AES) by $672,696; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.49M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.32M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares to 92,354 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 2,423 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 102,689 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 444 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.07% or 30,300 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fayerweather Charles owns 15,109 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 35,600 shares. Scout Investments invested 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jones Lllp reported 121,044 shares. 11,372 are owned by Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corp. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oppenheimer And accumulated 28,399 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 113,659 shares. Victory Inc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.60 million for 10.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fukoku Mutual Life Communication holds 0.02% or 9,600 shares. 13,168 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund. Oppenheimer And Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,033 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.21% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Corporation holds 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 87,702 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 7.35M shares. Artemis Management Llp stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 12,573 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 280 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 591 shares. Loomis Sayles L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,942 shares. Hennessy holds 1.30 million shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

