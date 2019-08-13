Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $5.18 Million as Share Price Declined; As V F (VFC) Market Value Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted by $329,380 Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 6.77M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 1.38M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares to 1,014 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,786 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 14,449 shares. Westfield Mgmt Com Limited Partnership owns 446,824 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Stearns Svcs Gru has 2,942 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 17,239 shares. Cls Invests Limited Co reported 931 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% or 11,042 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd has invested 1.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jpmorgan Chase has 2.84M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 579,667 shares. 2,751 were accumulated by Indiana Trust And Inv Management Communication. Rampart Inv Lc stated it has 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 204 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.10M shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.87% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 61,997 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,150 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 16,348 shares to 23,728 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 17,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,156 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corp. Bellecapital stated it has 0.42% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tobam reported 1.57% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 8.49M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 215,446 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company invested in 40,368 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,491 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 0% or 10,411 shares. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 34,878 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 8,282 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 250,564 are held by Goodman Financial. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Argi Invest Svcs Llc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 132,011 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa. Cibc World Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).