Rampart Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) as Stock Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Maintained by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 8.56M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 147.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 38,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 65,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 26,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.5. About 10.09M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 229,876 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 186,544 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa reported 30,905 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Choate Invest reported 44,942 shares. Wealthquest Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 24,712 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 31,400 are owned by D E Shaw &. Motco holds 0% or 1,135 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.41 million shares. 44,949 are owned by Intrepid Inc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% stake.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,140 shares to 5,529 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $321.64M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

