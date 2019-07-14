Rampart Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $5.18 Million as Share Price Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Borr Drilling: Coming Soon On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aviation industry cautions on C-band spectrum plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,022 shares to 9,143 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 0.88% or 57,878 shares. 15,861 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 75 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 12,912 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.32% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 3.92M are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Cibc Asset has 91,859 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 393,018 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 194,412 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Davenport And Lc holds 0.01% or 17,930 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 366,481 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “This Cincinnati stock gained 457% in the first half of 2019: SLIDESHOW – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger down post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.