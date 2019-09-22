Rampart Investment Management Company Decreased Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $676,185 as Stock Value Rose; Axiom International Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $599,205

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 7,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, down from 10,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 350,279 shares traded or 69.06% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 31,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 35,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 4,464 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 5,071 are owned by Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 52 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stifel Corp owns 23,593 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.24% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 1,400 shares. 318,679 were accumulated by Northern Tru. 57,973 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 254,039 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 11 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 87,430 shares to 509,270 shares, valued at $81.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 59.80 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,366 shares to 9,260 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 77,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).