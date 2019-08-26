Rampart Investment Management Company Decreased Its Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $968,940; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 26,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 342,083 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.14M, down from 368,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.61. About 2.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 23,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 88,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 111,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.24M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8,766 shares to 10,520 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 191 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 14,382 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Management LP has 0.19% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Chevy Chase Holdg stated it has 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Blackrock invested in 19.83 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Laffer Investments accumulated 78,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 2.02M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 36,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 2.58 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 9,665 were reported by M&T National Bank. Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 210,942 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Redwood Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 45,042 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7,148 shares.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “May 2019 Utility Review – NRG Takes A Big Hit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge Tru Company has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 761,536 shares. Architects stated it has 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howe And Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,271 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,075 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moors And Cabot stated it has 154,474 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 17,692 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,690 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny reported 85,785 shares. S R Schill And Assocs accumulated 6,457 shares. Amer Research & Management Company accumulated 56,192 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 3.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 25,409 shares to 463,093 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 175,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.