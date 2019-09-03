Rampart Investment Management Company Decreased Ball (BLL) Position by $1.60 Million; Share Value Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Ppl (PFE) Holding by $10.51 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 702,647 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PFE) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 339,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 387,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 726,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 15.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company reported 54,697 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Captrust Fincl has 390,750 shares. American Century Cos reported 12.46 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Montgomery Management Inc has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kanawha Management Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 183,364 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,049 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 325,027 shares. West Oak Capital Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,461 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 1.77% or 116,113 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Summit Fin Strategies has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs reported 5,184 shares. 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NYSE:STI) by 10,478 shares to 224,024 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co by 502,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 107,961 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 14,617 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 14,992 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 1,460 shares. 842,119 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 32.17M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 32,087 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 0.53% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Calamos Advsrs Ltd invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 24,237 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory. 6,260 are held by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 39,702 shares to 42,729 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).