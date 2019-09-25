Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $558,636; Stock Value Rose; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shares Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Increased by $754,000 Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 197.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 39,137 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 13,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 238,751 shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 10,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 89,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 2.15 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability stated it has 55,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Llc stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raffles Associate Ltd Partnership reported 3.89% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 17,673 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 157,690 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 30,542 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 2,134 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 20,741 shares. Stephens Ar owns 8,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 32,576 shares. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De reported 0.05% stake. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.28% or 81,800 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 9,900 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 80,460 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,360 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Technology Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,223 shares. Kopp Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc reported 112,389 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 17,560 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8.92 million shares. Arrow Fin owns 46,081 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset has 0.92% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 136,689 shares. General American Comm holds 5.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.06 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.16% or 12,989 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 18,449 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.23% or 101,380 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 9.68 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.82M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.