Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Stake in Garmin LTD (GRMN) as Valuation Declined; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rose, Holder Landscape Capital Management Increased Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 73,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 96,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 32,954 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 26,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 70,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 43,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 29,013 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation reported 4,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Brookstone Capital Management holds 6,697 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 64,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 432 were accumulated by Ftb. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 95,388 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning has 5,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 5,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 4,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6,388 shares to 6,464 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 106,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,471 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,823 shares to 44,926 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).