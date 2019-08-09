Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $5.18 Million; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Victory Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $9.89 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 186,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 656,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 842,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 212,981 shares traded or 45.22% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 15.10 million shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $365.80 million for 13.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,894 shares to 12,199 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

