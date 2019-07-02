Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $5.18 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Perritt Capital Management Lifted Position in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) by $570,689

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.04M market cap company. The stock increased 9.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 221,753 shares traded or 181.26% up from the average. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 7.94M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,325 shares to 10,462 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Regent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 2,000 are owned by First Personal Service. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 1.05 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 4 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Macroview Inv Limited Liability reported 506 shares. Korea Inv Corp owns 869,458 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 217 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 10,599 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.19% or 25,396 shares. Hexavest Incorporated owns 0.45% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.46 million shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.09% or 9,170 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 164,928 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $338.80M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

