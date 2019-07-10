Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Its Position in Aes (AES) by $672,696; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Value Declined, Holder Sather Financial Group Has Cut Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.54M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 73,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 2.61 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter invested in 11,770 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 170 shares. 899,220 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 190,905 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc has 30,157 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wellington Shields Lc stated it has 3.14% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 87,702 were reported by Cibc Markets. Assetmark has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oppenheimer & holds 10,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 51,194 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 66,200 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 76,818 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 82,210 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,876 shares to 12,437 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg owns 35,753 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co owns 61,620 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 4.63% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 13.93M shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 1.22M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 20,712 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.21% or 214,648 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 126,661 shares. Markston Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 165,955 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 79,400 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,862 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.66% or 55,950 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Davis Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.12% or 1.00M shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 8,604 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4.56M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.