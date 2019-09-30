Rampart Investment Management Company Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Position by $456,470; Stock Rose; Adams Express Company Increases Holding in American Express Company (AXP)

Adams Express Company increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 198,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.45M, up from 152,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 631,078 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 42,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 36,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 2.67 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA

