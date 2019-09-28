Rambus (RMBS) Holder James Investment Research Has Trimmed Holding; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Stock Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.28 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc (RMBS) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 45,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 22,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 67,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Rambus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 413,557 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 04/05/2018 – Rambus, GigaDevice, THG Ventures Form Reliance Memory to Develop RRAM; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl (NYSE:V) by 2,897 shares to 4,472 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Shor Term Natl Muni Bo (SUB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.00 million for 18.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RMBS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Limited accumulated 278,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 171,912 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Company reported 0.15% stake. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 14,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 8,885 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 1,955 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc reported 254,900 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 105,689 shares. 1.62 million were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Co. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 166,696 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Product Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 111,400 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 682,533 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

