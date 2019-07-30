Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Is At $12.89 Formed Wedge; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 170 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 158 sold and decreased stock positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 124.46 million shares, up from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 124 Increased: 127 New Position: 43.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) formed wedge up with $13.41 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.89 share price. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 608,222 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS FORMS JV IN CHINA TO DEVELOP RRAM TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Rambus Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Gets 42.5M Votes Against, 38.6M For; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 833,429 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.39 million shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.77% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 480,772 shares.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.20 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 33.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.41. About 542,385 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Rambus Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 85,565 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Amer reported 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 180,000 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Kbc Grp Nv owns 142,007 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 11.08 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 42,750 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 16,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 400 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.74 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). James Invest Incorporated holds 67,290 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $217,814 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Kim Jae sold $197,872.