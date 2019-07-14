Rambus Del (RMBS) Holding Held by Pdt Partners Llc; Maple Capital Management Lowered Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $587,070 as Market Valuation Declined

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 244,671 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. EPS 21C; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj Loss/Shr 13c; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment, a Maryland-based fund reported 65,900 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 300 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,847 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,903 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 423,170 shares. Evercore Wealth invested in 0.02% or 10,128 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability holds 12,534 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gradient Ltd Com holds 0.47% or 109,174 shares. 55,322 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Missouri-based Umb Bank N A Mo has invested 0.53% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Parkside Fincl Bank has 5,696 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 65,137 shares to 238,919 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,719 shares, and cut its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $217,814 activity.

