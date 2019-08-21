Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Reaches $4.00 After 7.00% Up Move; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM)

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme has $28 highest and $14 lowest target. $20.17’s average target is 47.87% above currents $13.64 stock price. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EPZM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

The stock of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 76,862 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $163.77M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $4.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:METC worth $11.46M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc reported 1.77 million shares stake. Product Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Weiss Multi holds 75,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 23,009 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0% or 504 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.68% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Art Lc has 0.09% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 35,050 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3.48 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 3,472 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Woodstock Corp invested in 0.08% or 37,079 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 365,404 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $163.77 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 5.96 P/E ratio.