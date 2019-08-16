Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Reaches $3.53 After 8.00% Up Move; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Its Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Position

The stock of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 74,465 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $144.53M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:METC worth $11.56M more.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) stake by 39.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 139,354 shares as Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN)’s stock declined 3.12%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 210,102 shares with $9.50M value, down from 349,456 last quarter. Lakeland Financial Corp. now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 27,373 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $144.53 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 5.26 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ramaco Resources has $700 highest and $500 lowest target. $6’s average target is 69.97% above currents $3.53 stock price. Ramaco Resources had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $447,500 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $22,400 was bought by O’Neill Lisa M. $425,100 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) was bought by WELCH M SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 452,900 shares to 947,231 valued at $33.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adtalem Global Education Inc. stake by 217,180 shares and now owns 330,480 shares. Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.60 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.