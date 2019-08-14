Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Reaches $3.08 Yearly Low; Contura Energy (CTRA) Shorts Raised By 11.31%

The stock of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.96 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.08 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $125.76M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $2.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.03M less. The stock decreased 18.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 87,024 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500.

Contura Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) had an increase of 11.31% in short interest. CTRA’s SI was 366,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.31% from 328,800 shares previously. With 217,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Contura Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s short sellers to cover CTRA’s short positions. The SI to Contura Energy Inc’s float is 1.95%. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 221,316 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $606.12 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It has a 1.78 P/E ratio. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $125.76 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 4.59 P/E ratio.

